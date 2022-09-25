JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Rico, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department station chief, points to examine elements of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. The 633d CES Fire Department has a mutual aid agreement with the Hampton Fire Department and could be asked to leverage their resources to assist in a rescue mission during the construction of the tunnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
