    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 1 of 6]

    JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – An ariel view provides a visual perspective inside cell three of the launch shaft at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. The launch shaft is where the fire-rescue teams were positioned during the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project training. (courtesy photo)

