JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – An ariel view provides a visual perspective inside cell three of the launch shaft at the South Island excavation site, Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2022. The launch shaft is where the fire-rescue teams were positioned during the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project training. (courtesy photo)
This work, JBLE Fire Department aids in joint rescue mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
