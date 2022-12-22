Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, shares a laugh with Hiroyuki Sugiura, mayor of the Mizuho town, at the Mizuho Town Hall, Dec. 22, 2022. Yokota Air Base has seven friendship clubs aiming to deepen mutual understanding and to promote goodwill through cultural exchange with residents of six cities and one town in the surrounding bases. Mizuho Town has the Mizuho-Yokota Exchange Association, which was established in 2004. The club and its counterpart, the 374th MXG, have participated in various town events together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 22:31 Photo ID: 7573404 VIRIN: 221222-F-DY012-0104 Resolution: 7165x4777 Size: 3.88 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community [Image 6 of 6], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.