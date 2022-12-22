Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

Airmen from 374th Maintenance Group and Hiroyuki Sugiura, mayor of the Mizuho town, third from left, pose for a photo with Mizuhomaru, town mascot, at the Mizuho Town Hall, Dec. 22, 2022. The 374th Maintenance Group donates toys and books to Mizuho town to show their appreciation for friendship, support and hospitality from the local community and strengthen the ties between our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

