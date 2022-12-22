Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community [Image 3 of 6]

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, shakes hands with Hiroyuki Sugiura, mayor of the Mizuho town, at the Mizuho Town Hall, Dec. 22, 2022. Yokota Air Base has seven friendship clubs aiming to deepen mutual understanding and to promote goodwill through cultural exchange with residents of six cities and one town in the surrounding bases. Mizuho Town has the Mizuho-Yokota Exchange Association, which was established in 2004. The club and its counterpart, 374 MXG, have participated in various town events together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 22:30
    Photo ID: 7573401
    VIRIN: 221222-F-DY012-0040
    Resolution: 5920x3947
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community [Image 6 of 6], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base
    local community
    374th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT