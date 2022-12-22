Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

Col. Philip Dorsch, 374th Maintenance Group commander, right, delivers toys and books to Hiroyuki Sugiura, mayor of the Mizuho town, left, at the Mizuho Town Hall, Dec. 22, 2022. The 374th Maintenance Group donates toys and books to Mizuho town to show their appreciation for friendship, support and hospitality from the local community and strengthen the ties between our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

