Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

Members of the 374th Maintenance Group visited the Mizuho town hall Dec. 22, 2022, to donate over 200 books and toys.



Every year, the 374th MXG donates educational materials to the town of Mizuho as part of their ongoing partnership.



“We greatly appreciate the support and friendship that Mizuho provides to Yokota Air Base, ” said Tech. Sgt. Yusuf Neal, 374th MXG staff product improvement manager. “This is one way we return their kind acts and friendship, as well as support our friends.”



Yokota Air Base has seven friendship clubs aiming to deepen mutual understanding and to promote goodwill through cultural exchange with residents of six cities and one town in the surrounding bases. Mizuho Town has the Mizuho-Yokota Exchange Association, which was established in 2004. The club and its counterpart, the 374th MXG, have been participating in various town events together and deepened their friendship.



“We want to give back to the community and our friends and show our appreciation for their friendship, support and hospitality,” Neal said. “It is such a beautiful town and we are thankful to be so close to them and part of their community. This is part of our effort to continuously support our neighbors, friends and hosts in the community as well as strengthen the ties between our communities, and by extension, our alliance with Japan.”



Donated books and toys will be given to libraries and children’s indoor play areas run by Mizuho Town, preschools and daycares.



This donation will not only strengthen the leadership relationship between the U.S. and Japan, but also provides an opportunity for local children to learn American culture through books and toys, thereby continuing to deepen the friendship between the U.S. and Japan for years to come.