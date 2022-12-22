Toys collected by the Airmen from 374th Maintenance Group await delivery to Mizuho Town Hall at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2022. The 374th Maintenance Group donates toys and books to Mizuho town to show their appreciation for friendship, support and hospitality from the local community and strengthen ties between our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community
