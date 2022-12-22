Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community [Image 1 of 6]

    Yokota delivers holiday spirit, further strengthens ties with local community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Toys collected by the Airmen from 374th Maintenance Group await delivery to Mizuho Town Hall at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2022. The 374th Maintenance Group donates toys and books to Mizuho town to show their appreciation for friendship, support and hospitality from the local community and strengthen ties between our communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

