Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, senior enlisted leader, 63rd Readiness Division, left, Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd RD, center, and Air Force Col. Jeffrey Waldman, former wing commander, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, attend the new Google Bay View Campus grand opening ceremony in Mountain View, California, May 20, 2022. The event included a ribbon-cutting and a tour of one of the new buildings.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.25.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7571556 VIRIN: 220520-A-NP785-083 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.39 MB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.