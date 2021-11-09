Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd Readiness Division moves from the transition area to the bike-ride segment during the Spring Sprint Tri-Duathlon race, where he finished 2nd in the 55–59-year-old age group, on Sept. 11, 2021 in Santa Cruz, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7571568 VIRIN: 210911-X-XX000-001 Resolution: 562x1218 Size: 286 KB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.