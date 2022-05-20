Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 1 of 17]

    63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, senior enlisted leader, 63rd Readiness Division, left, Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd RD, center, meet with local area leaders, including Air Force Col. Jeffrey Waldman, former wing commander, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, while attending the new Google Bay View Campus grand opening ceremony in Mountain View, California, May 20, 2022. The event included a ribbon-cutting and a tour of one of the new buildings.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division "Citizen" Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;Age is just a number&rdquo;

    United States Army

    #USArmyReserve #USARBest #63rdReadinessDivision #People #CommunityRelations

