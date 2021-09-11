Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd Readiness Division, speaks to K-12 students, civilians, military servicemembers and Veterans as the keynote speaker during the John Adams Academy's annual Veterans' Day Tribute event, honoring all past and present servicemembers from all branches of the U.S. military, in Roseville, California, Nov. 9, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7571562 VIRIN: 211109-A-NP785-094 Resolution: 3677x3426 Size: 1.24 MB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.