    63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 16 of 17]

    63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd Readiness Division, celebrates his eleventh-place finish in the 55–59-year-old age group at the USA Triathlon Duathlon National Championship, June 16, 2017, in Bend, Oregon.

