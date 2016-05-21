Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd Readiness Division runs to a 2nd place finish in the 55–59-year-old age group at the Monte Rio Triathlon-Sprint Race on May 21, 2016, in Monte Rio, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7571571
|VIRIN:
|160521-X-XX000-002
|Resolution:
|1533x1877
|Size:
|640.86 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Age is just a number”
United States Army
