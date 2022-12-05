63rd Readiness Division “Citizen” Soldier qualifies for USA Triathlon team as a duathlete before recent injury

Army Reserve Col. Jerry A. Brown, Congressional legislative liaison officer, 63rd Readiness Division changes gear in the transition area on his way to a 2nd place finish in the 55-59 age group as an elite national level duathlete competing in the Santa Cruz Short Duathlon, Aug. 7, 2021, in Santa Cruz, California.

