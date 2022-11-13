Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) departs for expeditionary patrol [Image 17 of 17]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) departs for expeditionary patrol

    GUAM

    11.13.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew departs from Guam for a 41-day expeditionary patrol through Oceania on Nov. 13, 2022. Under Operations Rematau and Blue Pacific, this patrol counters illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing off the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Nauru by enforcing regulatory schemes and individual countries' sovereignty. The crew strengthened partnerships through shiprider operations, subject matter exchanges, and community engagements. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    U.S. Coast Guard leverages aviation workhorse to overcome challenges in cutter logistics in Oceania

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Blue Pacific
    WPC1143
    Rematau
    CGFMSG

