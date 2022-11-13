USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) departs for expeditionary patrol

The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew departs from Guam for a 41-day expeditionary patrol through Oceania on Nov. 13, 2022. Under Operations Rematau and Blue Pacific, this patrol counters illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing off the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Nauru by enforcing regulatory schemes and individual countries' sovereignty. The crew strengthened partnerships through shiprider operations, subject matter exchanges, and community engagements. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

