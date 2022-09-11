Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FN200 install on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) [Image 10 of 17]

    FN200 install on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143)

    GUAM

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A Coastal Fire Protection, LLC, technician waits for an FN200 fire suppression bottle to be installed on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on Nov. 9, 2022, in Guam. The fire suppression system must be periodically recharged, like any fire extinguisher, but service in Guam is limited, prompting a multi-unit effort. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

