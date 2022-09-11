A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130J Hercules aircrew transports FN200 fire suppression bottles to Guam on Nov. 9, 2022. The aircrew provided support when commercial methods would preclude one of the Guam-based fast response cutters from getting underway in time for a scheduled patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7571421
|VIRIN:
|221109-G-IA651-201
|Resolution:
|2000x2667
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard transports fire bottles for cutter [Image 17 of 17], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard leverages aviation workhorse to overcome challenges in cutter logistics in Oceania
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT