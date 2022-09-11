FN200 install on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143)

A Coastal Fire Protection, LLC, technician U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam engineering team installs a FN200 fire suppression bottle on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on Nov. 9, 2022, in Guam. The fire suppression system must be periodically recharged, like any fire extinguisher, but service in Guam is limited, prompting a multi-unit effort. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

