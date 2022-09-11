The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam engineering team works with environmental contractors to offload FN200 fire suppression bottles at A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport for further transport and installation on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on Nov. 9, 2022, in Guam. The fire suppression system must be periodically recharged, like any fire extinguisher, but service in Guam is limited, prompting a multi-unit effort. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 20:58 Photo ID: 7571416 VIRIN: 221109-G-IA651-004 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 2.42 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FN200 install on USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) [Image 17 of 17], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.