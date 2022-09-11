U.S. Coast Guard transports fire bottles for cutter

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130J Hercules aircrew transports FN200 fire suppression bottles to Guam on Nov. 9, 2022. The aircrew provided support when commercial methods would preclude one of the Guam-based fast response cutters from getting underway in time for a scheduled patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 Location: GU