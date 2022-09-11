Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard transports fire bottles for cutter [Image 5 of 17]

    U.S. Coast Guard transports fire bottles for cutter

    GUAM

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130J Hercules aircrew transports FN200 fire suppression bottles to Guam on Nov. 9, 2022. The aircrew provided support when commercial methods would preclude one of the Guam-based fast response cutters from getting underway in time for a scheduled patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 20:59
    Guam
    logistics
    mission support
    Hercules J
    CGFMSG
    FN200

