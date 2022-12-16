Raptors at the Ready

Airman 1st Class Kevin Vazquez, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, salutes a 525th Fighter Squadron pilot as he taxis a F-22A Raptor for takeoff from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. For decades, Kadena Air Base has served as the keystone of the Pacific. The base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP