Raptors at the Ready

Crew chiefs from the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, check their tool box and technical orders while preparing an aircraft to take off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Prior to an aircraft departing and when it returns, Airmen work together, round-the-clock, performing a variety of maintenance checks and repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

