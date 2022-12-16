Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors at the Ready [Image 1 of 7]

    Raptors at the Ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, check their tool box and technical orders while preparing an aircraft to take off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Prior to an aircraft departing and when it returns, Airmen work together, round-the-clock, performing a variety of maintenance checks and repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    USPACOM
    525th Fighter Squadron
    Team Kadena
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Fighter Wing

