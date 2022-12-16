Raptors at the Ready

A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, taxis for takeoff on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Kadena routinely conducts training as it is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

