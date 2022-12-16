Raptors at the Ready

A weapons load crew member assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, communicates to a 525th Fighter Squadron pilot before a takeoff from Kadena Air Base, Dec. 16, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the Department of Defense's continued commitment to enhancing posture while building on the strong foundation of the alliance with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

