Raptors at the Ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arjay Gaerlan, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, begins preflight inspections at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Crew chiefs work to ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP