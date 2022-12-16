Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors at the Ready [Image 2 of 7]

    Raptors at the Ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arjay Gaerlan, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, begins preflight inspections at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Crew chiefs work to ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7568203
    VIRIN: 221216-F-TF632-0016
    Resolution: 7658x5105
    Size: 23.77 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors at the Ready [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    525th Fighter Squadron
    Team Kadena
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT