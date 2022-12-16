Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors at the Ready [Image 3 of 7]

    Raptors at the Ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kevin Vazquez, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor before taking off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the Department of Defense's continued commitment to enhancing posture while building on the strong foundation of the alliance with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7568206
    VIRIN: 221216-F-EM877-0018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors at the Ready [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready
    Raptors at the Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    525th Fighter Squadron
    Team Kadena
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT