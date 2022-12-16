Airman 1st Class Kevin Vazquez, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor before taking off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the Department of Defense's continued commitment to enhancing posture while building on the strong foundation of the alliance with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 21:02 Photo ID: 7568206 VIRIN: 221216-F-EM877-0018 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.62 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors at the Ready [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.