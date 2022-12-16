A pilot assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, climbs into the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor on Kadena Air Base, Dec. 16, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the Department of Defense's continued commitment to enhancing posture while building on the strong foundation of the alliance with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 21:02 Photo ID: 7568208 VIRIN: 221216-F-EM877-0010 Resolution: 5208x3477 Size: 1.88 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors at the Ready [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.