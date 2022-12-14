Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7568152
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-VQ804-1409
|Resolution:
|6881x4587
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT