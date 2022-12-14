PACAF Airmen hone ACE

Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 12.14.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
by A1C Tylir Meyer