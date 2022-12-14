Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Carson Christian, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriella Arnspiger, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Airmen exercised their Agile Combat Employment skills to hone global reach and readiness capabilities in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Agile combat employment is Pacific Air Forces’ model to project combat power via a network of distributed operating locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    ACE
    C130
    36th Airlift Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

