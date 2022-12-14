PACAF Airmen hone ACE

Senior Airman Carson Christian, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriella Arnspiger, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Airmen exercised their Agile Combat Employment skills to hone global reach and readiness capabilities in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Agile combat employment is Pacific Air Forces’ model to project combat power via a network of distributed operating locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

