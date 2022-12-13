PACAF Airmen hone ACE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, marshals a Tunner 60K Loader to the cargo bay of a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Using its aft loading ramp and door the C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:54
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
