PACAF Airmen hone ACE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, marshals a Tunner 60K Loader to the cargo bay of a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Using its aft loading ramp and door the C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP