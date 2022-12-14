U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, unloads cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Airmen exercised their Agile Combat Employment skills to hone global reach and readiness capabilities in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7568149
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-VQ804-1398
|Resolution:
|6504x4336
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
