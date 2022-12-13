A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Compared to older C-130s, the J-model climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:54 Photo ID: 7568145 VIRIN: 221213-F-VQ804-1146 Resolution: 3615x2410 Size: 445.27 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.