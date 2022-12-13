A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan taxis across the runway after landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. The C-130J is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7568146
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-VQ804-1268
|Resolution:
|6304x4203
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT