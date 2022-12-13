PACAF Airmen hone ACE

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan taxis across the runway after landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. The C-130J is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, fulfilling a wide range of operational missions in both peace and war situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

