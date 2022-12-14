U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriella Arnspiger, left, and Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Airmen enhanced the operational readiness of U.S. forces to protect Japan and the Indo-Pacific region by training Agile Combat Employment capabilities. Agile combat employment is a key operating concept for how Pacific Air Forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:54 Photo ID: 7568150 VIRIN: 221214-F-VQ804-1406 Resolution: 6799x4533 Size: 1.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.