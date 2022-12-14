U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriella Arnspiger, left, and Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, unload cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Airmen enhanced the operational readiness of U.S. forces to protect Japan and the Indo-Pacific region by training Agile Combat Employment capabilities. Agile combat employment is a key operating concept for how Pacific Air Forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7568150
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-VQ804-1406
|Resolution:
|6799x4533
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Airmen hone ACE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT