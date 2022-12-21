Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6]

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Klea X-210 receives congratulatory pats after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at a K-9’s retirement ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. After the ceremony the MWD’s were showered with affection from attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:51
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
