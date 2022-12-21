Military Working Dog Klea X-210 receives congratulatory pats after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at a K-9’s retirement ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. After the ceremony the MWD’s were showered with affection from attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD's
