Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

Staff Sgt. Conrad Kauffman, 8th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler (right), accepts a certificate of meritorious service from Lt. Colonel Jesse ‘Sheriff’ Goens, 8th SFS commander (left), on behalf of MWD Bady W-114, during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea., Dec. 21, 2022. During his career, Bady executed over 1,700 working hours, providing over 400 hours of random antiterrorism measures and over 300 hours of walking patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

