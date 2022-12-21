Military Working Dogs assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron sit beside their handlers during a MWD retirement ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. MWD’s Bady, Klea, Pedro and Eve retired after a combined 38 years of distinguished service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7566683 VIRIN: 221221-F-HF074-1011 Resolution: 5455x3800 Size: 1.68 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.