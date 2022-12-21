Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 1 of 6]

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dogs assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron sit beside their handlers during a MWD retirement ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. MWD’s Bady, Klea, Pedro and Eve retired after a combined 38 years of distinguished service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady #MWD #Retirement #MilitaryWorkingDog

