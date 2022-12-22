Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

    Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Military Working Dog Klea X-210 receives congratulatory pats after being awarded the...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the 8th Fighter Wing attended the retirement of four Military Working Dogs during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 21, 2022. During the ceremony, leaders and wingmen from across the Wolf Pack celebrated the retirement of MWD Bady, Klea, Pedro and Eve, after a combined 38 years in service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:54
    Story ID: 435594
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Military Working Dogs
    Wolf Pack
    Retirement
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    MWDs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT