Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the 8th Fighter Wing attended the retirement of four Military Working Dogs during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Dec. 21, 2022. During the ceremony, leaders and wingmen from across the Wolf Pack celebrated the retirement of MWD Bady, Klea, Pedro and Eve, after a combined 38 years in service.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 02:54
|Story ID:
|435594
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
