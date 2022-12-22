Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Military Working Dog Klea X-210 receives congratulatory pats after being awarded the...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Military Working Dog Klea X-210 receives congratulatory pats after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at a K-9’s retirement ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. After the ceremony the MWD’s were showered with affection from attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten) see less | View Image Page