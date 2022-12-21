Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s

Senior Airman Maddison Miller, 8th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler (right) accepts a certificate of meritorious service from Lt. Colonel Jesse ‘Sheriff’ Goens, 8th SFS commander (left), on behalf of MWD Klea X-210 during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. During her career, Klea accumulated 1,800 working hours while providing over 400 hours of antiterrorism measures and l,350 hours of walking patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

