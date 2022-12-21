Staff Sgt. Darby Atkinson, 8th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler (right), accepts a certificate of meritorious service from Lt. Colonel Jesse ‘Sheriff’ Goens (left), on behalf of MWD Pedro V-493 during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. During his career, Pedro executed over 2,500 working hours and roughly 900 hours of explosive detection search time while providing over 300 hours of antiterrorism measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7566687 VIRIN: 221221-F-HF074-1034 Resolution: 3576x2439 Size: 809.55 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.