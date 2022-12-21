Staff Sgt. Kanejoshua Smoot, 8th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler (right), accepts a certificate of meritorious service from Lt. Colonel Jesse ‘Sheriff’ Goens, 8th SFS commander (left), on behalf of MWD Eve W-242 during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. During her career, Eve executed over 2,100 working hours as a physical and psychological deterrent. In addition, she provided over 450 hours of random antiterrorism measures and 300 hours of walking patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7566685 VIRIN: 221221-F-HF074-1025 Resolution: 4534x3207 Size: 1.29 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.