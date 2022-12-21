Staff Sgt. Kanejoshua Smoot, 8th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler (right), accepts a certificate of meritorious service from Lt. Colonel Jesse ‘Sheriff’ Goens, 8th SFS commander (left), on behalf of MWD Eve W-242 during a ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 21, 2022. During her career, Eve executed over 2,100 working hours as a physical and psychological deterrent. In addition, she provided over 450 hours of random antiterrorism measures and 300 hours of walking patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7566685
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-HF074-1025
|Resolution:
|4534x3207
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack bids farewell to retiring MWD’s
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT