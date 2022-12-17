Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

A Tucson area volunteer places a wreath on the grave of a veteran during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Over 2,000 wreaths were placed on veterans graves at East Lawn Palms Cemetery by veterans families, Davis-Monthan Airmen and Tucson area volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

