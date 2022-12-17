Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

Freddy Alarez honors his father, who is a veteran, by playing Taps during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Wreaths Across America has been held on the second Saturday of Dec. since 2007 in order to honor fallen veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

