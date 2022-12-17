Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen [Image 9 of 12]

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Freddy Alarez honors his father, who is a veteran, by playing Taps during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Wreaths Across America has been held on the second Saturday of Dec. since 2007 in order to honor fallen veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7564537
    VIRIN: 221217-F-AL288-1108
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
