Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

Walter Ram, U.S. Army Air Corps, salutes a prisoner of war memorial wreath during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Ram served during World War II and was held as a POW at Stalag 17B, a German POW camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

