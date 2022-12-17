Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

Walter Ram, U.S. Army Air Corps, salutes a prisoner of war memorial wreath during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Ram served during World War II and was held as a POW at Stalag 17B, a German POW camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7564536
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-AL288-1104
|Resolution:
|3891x2779
|Size:
|964.69 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
