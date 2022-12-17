Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

Lewis Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, holds a Bible during the Table of Honor demonstration during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. All items on the table are symbolic of the struggles and losses of POWs and those still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

