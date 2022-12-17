Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen [Image 3 of 12]

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, gives a speech during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Mills, Davis-Monthan Airmen and Tucson area volunteers came together to lay over 2,000 wreaths on veterans graves at the East Lawn Palms Cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7564531
    VIRIN: 221217-F-AL288-1035
    Resolution: 3367x2405
    Size: 863.85 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Memorial
    Wreaths Across America
    Veterans
    DMAFB

