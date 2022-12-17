Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, gives a speech during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Mills, Davis-Monthan Airmen and Tucson area volunteers came together to lay over 2,000 wreaths on veterans graves at the East Lawn Palms Cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

