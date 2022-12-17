Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, embraces Marsha Moon, Gold Star mother, during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Marsha’s son, U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Moon, died during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, 2010. Since Moon’s death, his mother has worked tirelessly to honor his and other veterans' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

