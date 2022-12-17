Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Sanders recognizes all military branches during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Sanders served alongside Spc. Christopher Moon, a Tucson native, before Moon's death during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, 2010. Moon’s mother Marsha Moon has since become a Wreaths Across America coordinator and works tirelessly to honor her son’s and other veterans' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|12.17.2022
|12.20.2022 10:21
|7564532
|221217-F-AL288-1051
|4838x3456
|945.13 KB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|0
|0
