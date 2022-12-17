Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen [Image 4 of 12]

    Wreaths Across America: Honoring the fallen

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Sanders recognizes all military branches during a Wreaths Across America event held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery at Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2022. Sanders served alongside Spc. Christopher Moon, a Tucson native, before Moon's death during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, 2010. Moon’s mother Marsha Moon has since become a Wreaths Across America coordinator and works tirelessly to honor her son’s and other veterans' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Memorial
    Wreaths Across America
    Veterans
    DMAFB

